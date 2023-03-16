WILDWOOD – Wildwood will spend about $2 million more in 2023 than in the prior year, with a little over half going to employee costs.
The City of Wildwood introduced the 2023 municipal budget March 15, and this year will see revenues and appropriations of $36,894,240 in 2023, an increase from $34,865,638 in 2022. Salaries and wages for the city’s 147 employees will rise by roughly $1 million in 2023 to $15,520,590.
Mayor Pete Byron said employee health care and pensions, along with contractual pay raises, account for the rise in employee-related costs.
The 2023 local purpose tax rate will be $1.5920 per $100 of assessed value, up from 1.5740 in 2022, or a 0.018-cent increase. The increase will amount to a local tax increase of $54 per year on a $300,000 home.
The city’s ratable base grew somewhat to $1.416 billion, putting just another $14,000 in the city coffers. The city will raise $22,536,499 from the local purpose tax.
Wildwood plans to end the year with a surplus of $4,611,219, which is $409.500 less than in the prior year. Nearly $3 million from the surplus will be applied to the 2023 budget, leaving the city with a fund balance of $1,678,699.
The 2023 City of Wildwood municipal budget will be presented to the public at the Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for April 26 at 5 p.m. A public hearing on the budget will be heard at that time.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.