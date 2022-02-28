AVALON - Over the last several years, Middlesex Water, Avalon’s water system management company, has had to respond to 790 emergency water shutoffs, 518 of which involved outdoor showers, irrigation lines, and other out-of-the-home water sources that were not properly winterized. Now, those emergency shutoffs are going to cost the homeowners more.
At Avalon Borough Council's Feb. 23 meeting, the governing body heard a report from Administrator Scott Wahl on a proposed change to the municipal code that will raise the fine for emergency shutoffs from $50 to $250. No action was taken at the meeting, but council members expressed support for the change.
The hope is that a larger fine will motivate homeowners to take greater care when winterizing their homes. Council was told that many of the leaks are not detected until there is significant runoff into the street.
Like other island communities, Avalon lives with a water allocation system set by the state Department of Environmental Protection. All water lost to leaks counts against the borough’s monthly and annual allocation limits.
