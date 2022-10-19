COURT HOUSE - At a time when homeowners are watching household budgets closely, Middle Township urges residents to take advantage of state-run tax rebate programs.
The Senior Freeze Program offers a property tax rebate for homeowners who are 65 or older or receive federal Social Security disability benefit payments. Taxpayers who meet income eligibility criteria will be reimbursed for any increase in property taxes. The deadline for 2021 tax year applications is Oct. 31.
New Jersey’s ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) program replaced the Homestead Rebate program and expanded eligibility for state residents. The deadline to receive a benefit based on your 2019 property taxes is Dec. 30.
“Local taxpayers might already be aware of these programs, but a friendly reminder never hurts, especially when it could put significant money back in the bank,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “We are always looking for cost-savings opportunities for our Middle residents, whether by seeking efficiencies in local services or highlighting benefits from the state or federal government.”
Here is what to know about each program:
Senior Tax Freeze Program
Benefit: A property tax reimbursement for seniors and people with disabilities who establish a “base year” of eligibility.
Criteria: Total annual income of $92,969 or less in 2020 and $94,178 or less in 2021, plus one spouse 65 or older or receiving Social Security disability
Benefit/Criteria: Homeowners with 2019 incomes of up to $150,000 will get up to $1,500 in relief. Those who made between $150,000 and $250,000 will get up to $1,000. Renters with incomes of $150,000 or less will receive $450.
