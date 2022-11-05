CAPE-MAY-LOGO

CAPE MAY - Over a year later, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) still required public notice of what Cape May says was a minor technical violation of “treatment technique” with regard to its drinking water distribution in the opening months of 2021. 

