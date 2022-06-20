Wind farm option
TRENTON – The proposed Ocean Wind 1 project took a significant step forward June 17 when a federal agency released a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).

The DEIS is the culmination of extensive technical evaluations and multi-agency coordination. The statement comes from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). 

State officials will begin working with federal officials in finalizing the statement and moving the project forward. 

Ocean Wind 1 is currently slated to be built 15 miles off the coast from Ocean City. Orsted, the Danish-based company behind the proposal, has faced challenges from Ocean City residents over a variety of concerns.

The 1,100-megawatt offshore wind farm is a complicated, multi-billion-dollar endeavor that requires the approval of many various agencies and governments.

“With today’s release of the DEIS, New Jersey is one step closer to bringing its vision for a more sustainable future to fruition,” Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement. 

The federal BOEM will publish the Notice of Availability June 24, initiating a 45-day public comment period. The New Jersey Department of Environment Protection (DEP) will review the DEIS and provide feedback to BOEM as a cooperating agency.

While the DEIS is only a draft, it will serve to guide the finalized Environmental Impact Statement, slated to be released in March 2023, according to a release from Governor Murphy.

