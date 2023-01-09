COURT HOUSE - At its reorganization meeting Jan. 4, Middle Township Committee made no changes to key positions in the governance of the municipality.
Timothy Donohue was again selected as mayor by his colleagues on the governing body. Theron “Ike” Gandy continues in the post of Deputy Mayor and Committeeman James Norris was sworn in for a new term after winning reelection in November.
Michael J. Donohue, Esquire, current chair of the Cape May County Regular Republican Organization and former Superior Court justice, administered the oath of office to each of the three governing body members. The committee has been a completely Republican entity since Democrat Michael Clark was defeated in the 2018 municipal elections.
Most of the contracted professional support positions remained unchanged. Examples include Vince Orlando, of Design Associates, who stays on as municipal engineer, James Maley, who was renewed as redevelopment council, and Leon Costello, of Ford Scott & Associates, who will continue as municipal auditor.
One exception to the continuation of professional services contracts was that of municipal solicitor. Here, Marcus Karavan, of Karavan & Morris, was not renewed. The new solicitor firm is DeMichele & DeMichele LLC.
Another change was the four-year appointment given to Neil Young as the municipality’s new chief financial officer (CFO). Young comes to Middle Township from serving as CFO in Cape May.
Reorganization meetings are where a municipality sets up for a new year renewing contracts, setting meeting dates, approving committee assignments, and completing a myriad of similar housekeeping activities. Middle’s reorganization was no different.
The governing body adopted a temporary budget to run the municipality while the formal 2023 budget is being developed. The municipality now has a temporary budget for current fund operations of $6.1 million and a budget of $1 million in its sewer utility.
The completed budget for the year is generally not adopted until spring. This year, the municipality will have to deal with a 23% increase in state-approved employee health care premiums.
Also settled in the reorganization meeting was the shared services agreement with the county animal shelter for which the municipality pays $170,000 before spay and neuter charges. Middle’s charges represent a significant portion of the county animal shelter's expected municipal revenue.
