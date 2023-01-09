MT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - At its reorganization meeting Jan. 4, Middle Township Committee made no changes to key positions in the governance of the municipality.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments