COURT HOUSE - New Jersey’s drought worries moderated some this week, but the U. S. Drought Monitor, as of Sept. 15, still shows parts of 7 counties designated in a severe drought condition. This designation includes 53% of Cape May County.
Last week, the monitor showed parts of 15 counties in severe drought status. That improved with recent rain events. The state is still facing challenges as new areas moved into moderate drought status. As of this week’s report, slightly over 70% of the Garden State is in a moderate or worse drought condition. The last time New Jersey experienced drought coverage this high was 2017.
When the state drought watch was declared Aug. 9, the percentage of the state in moderate drought or worse status was 22%, compared with the current 70%.
The National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) warns that even under moderate drought conditions, the risk of wildfires and ground fires increases. The agency also notes that under these conditions farmers tend to increase irrigation, adding to water use. NIDIS information shows 2022 as the 18th driest year to date in the last 128 years of records, with the county 4.9 inches below normal rainfall.
The U. S. Weather Service projects the drought to continue through September. The agency’s monthly Drought Outlook is issued at the end of each month for the upcoming month.
The fact that severe drought status across the state lessened this week may mean state-imposed water restrictions are less likely in the near term. State officials and county water system operators such as N. J. American Water are urging voluntary conservation. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has supplied recommendations for water conservation.
