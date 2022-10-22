CAPE MAY – City council received an update on the design work being done to extend and elevate Cape May’s sea wall Oct. 18. Colliers Engineering presented the plan to raise the sea wall to 15 feet along a stretch of 4,500 feet.
The current elevation of the sea wall is eight and a half feet with a road elevation below of five and a half feet.
The top of the sea wall will boast an 18-to-20-foot-wide walkway. It will extend down to the location of the Army Corps of Engineers project which provide about 500 feet of elevated sea wall near Wilmington Avenue.
The concept is to provide more recreational use of the seawall while achieving its main purpose of protecting the city and making it more resilient in coastal storms. The explicit reference was to an extension of the Promenade. The walkway is estimated to be at an elevation of 12 feet, leaving the remaining three feet to serve as a wall behind seating along the path. ADA-accessible ramps are planned for all entrance locations.
Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan asked the obvious question concerning cost but was told at this high level of conceptual design no cost estimate is yet available. The work is a continuation of an effort that was started under the administration of Mayor Clarence Lear using Mott MacDonald as the consulting engineers.
