cmc logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CREST HAVEN - A new era began Jan. 5 when the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners reorganized. The top posts, director and vice-director, changed to Leonard C. Desiderio and E. Marie Hayes. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Reporter

Alfred S. "Al" Campbell, who covers Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, is a lifelong Court House resident. He retired as Herald Managing Editor in September 2019 after 32 years.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments