CREST HAVEN - A new era began Jan. 5 when the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners reorganized. The top posts, director and vice-director, changed to Leonard C. Desiderio and E. Marie Hayes.
Sitting in the front row with the public, for the first time in over three decades, was Gerald Thornton, who chose not to seek reelection in November 2022.
For the first time, newly elected Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski took his oath via television due to his recovery from Covid. His oath was administered by Michael J. Donohue, Esquire, former New Jersey Superior Court judge and county Republican chairman.
Accompanied by her family, Hayes took her oath from Assemblyman Erik K. Simonsen (R-1st). Bulakowski and she were running mates in the November election.
After the board was seated, the formal election of the director and vice-director took place. Desiderio, accompanied by his wife, daughter, and mother, was also sworn in by Donohue.
Propose Closer Ties
Desiderio proposed that board members "get closer with municipal and local elected officials." He offered quarterly meetings to learn the concerns of those officials because "their problems are our problems," he said.
Desiderio cited the recurring summer juvenile problems in seashore towns as an example where state edicts hindered police.
To mayors, he said, "Don't be surprised if you look out and see a county commissioner attending a meeting. They're there to listen to your concerns."
"We are a $7 billion (with a B) economic engine. We sent $7 billion dollars to Trenton, and we get nothing back, very, very little back," he said. Then he noted Essex County, "They get more money back than we do."
He said working with District 1 legislators could help move needed legislation to correct the problems. All those legislators attended: Sen. Michael Testa, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, who delivered the Benediction, and Assemblyman Simonsen, who sang "God Bless America."
Veterans Recognized
Desiderio also asked all veterans present to stand; the crowd applauded them.
Later in the meeting, a resolution was passed allowing those veterans to be awarded a Cape May County Military Service Medal. (A previous story detailed the requirements for those seeking that medal.).
Other Business
As is standard procedure at reorganization meetings, various assignments were formalized. These include the departments overseen by commissioners:
Desiderio - Administration, Emergency Management, Public Works.
Hayes - Public Safety, Consumer Affairs, Weights, and Measures.
Jeffrey Pierson - Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs.
Will Morey - Planning, Economic Development, and Information Technology.
Bulakowski - Transportation, Facilities and Services, Parks and Recreation, and Zoo.
In addition, Hayes and Desiderio were appointed to the Board of School Estimate for the Atlantic Cape Community College.
They and Morey were appointed to the Board of School Estimate for the County Technical/Special Services School District.
Robot for Prosecutor's Office
The board approved the purchase of a man-transportable, multi-mission robot for the Prosecutor's Office. The amount is $232,099 with a five-year maintenance warranty from Federal Resources Supply Company of Stevensville, Maryland, the sole bidder.
The device will, according to the firm's website, "perform bomb disposal, surveillance and reconnaissance, CBRN detection and HazMat handling operations.
"PackBot easily climbs stairs and navigates narrow passages, relaying real-time video, audio, and sensor data while the operator stays at a safer, standoff distance.
"The PackBot robots manipulator lifts up to 44 lb (20 kg). PackBot is deployable by one person in under two minutes. The robot stows neatly in vehicle, even fitting in a car's trunk."
Apply for Covid Aid
The board approved applying for $1.194 million from the New Jersey Association of County and City Health Officials to enhance public health infrastructure.
The resolution stated the purpose of the grant is to "support continued COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 response and enhance local health department infrastructure." The period is from Oct. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
Burial of Indigent Persons
When an indigent person dies, the county assumes the cost of either burial or cremation. Since the then-Board of Chosen Freeholders adopted its first resolution in 1977, the board has increased the fee paid to funeral directors who handle those remains.
The recent increase is $3,077 for a burial, $3,400 for a veteran's interment in the County Veterans Cemetery, and $2,000 for cremation.
Appointments
Patricia Gray Hendricks, of Cape May, was appointed as a member of the County Planning Board for a three-year term expiring Jan. 5, 2026.
Joan Berkey and Cynthia S. Chermerys were appointed members of the Open Space Review Board. Their terms expire June 1, 2023.
Joseph Faldetta was reappointed as a member of the Human Services Advisory Council. His term continues until Dec. 31, 2025.