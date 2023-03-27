Desiderio Delivers 1st ‘State of the County’ to Chamber

STRATHMERE - Leonard Desiderio is a storyteller. He ad-libs a tale, often with some level of humor, before turning to his formal remarks. That was the case at the Deauville Inn, the site of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce membership meeting March 23.
The key attraction at the lunch meeting was Desiderio’s delivery of his first 'State of the County' message as director of the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners.
Desiderio's story told of his trip to Trenton during the pandemic as the county looked to reopen its beaches. The tale highlighted the hard work of county officials who worked on a plan for reopening the economy at the shore.
What it also showed was the serendipitous nature of policy making when the right words by Desiderio to the right state official in an unexpected meeting convinced the state that a dry run of social distancing on beaches was better conducted in the weeks before Memorial Day rather than when the peak crowds were expected.
It worked and the county began its two-year struggle to maintain a tourist economy in the midst of a pandemic.
The tale was an apt segue from Desiderio’s casual remarks to the thrust of his formal message. The county is back. The economic recovery from the pandemic is complete, even though in that recovery, there were undeniable casualties, like small businesses that just did not make it.
Desiderio said that in 2022, Cape May County outpaced all other counties, including Atlantic County, in food and beverage, retail and recreational sales. Noting that some formal numbers were yet to come from the state, Desiderio said occupancy tax receipts indicate that “the county made a full recovery in 2022,” a recovery “ahead of the statewide projections.”
Reporting that the county is “doing well,” Desiderio moved to the unexpected news in his remarks. The county is doing so well that “the 2023 budget will include a tax rate decrease in the amount of 3 cents.” He called this “unprecedented.” He gave the news context by saying that the decrease would be equal to $26.44 per $100,000 of assessed value.
The county’s budget is dependent on the tax levy for 75% of its revenue. Yet, even with the decrease in the tax rate, the county budget will be “paying cash for more capital projects, accelerating our debt payments, shrinking our workforce and planning for the future.”
“Working together,” a theme Desiderio returns to at every council meeting in Sea Isle City where he serves as mayor, was an evident theme in his county address, as well.
He spoke of commission members who will now spend more time attending municipal governing body meetings in order to get a first-hand feel for what is happening in the county.
Desiderio cited a new county effort to make available to each of the 16 towns that comprise the county $400,000 infrastructure grants, making use of pandemic relief funds.
He spoke of ongoing commitments to road work and bridge repair and replacement. Pointing to the county’s engagement of a professional planning firm, Desiderio said the aim is increased passive and active recreational opportunities.
Desiderio’s comments were not all rose-colored. He referenced ongoing cooperation between county and municipal officials to deal with the summer problem of large, rowdy groups of young people who feel empowered by changes in state law related to police interaction with juvenile offenders.
The growing apprehension on the part of many in the county over the offshore wind initiative also got attention. Calling the offshore wind projects “one of the most concerning issues facing our county,” Desiderio called for a pause to see if a work stoppage improved the recent spike in sea mammal fatalities.
He added that the county was joining with several municipalities in fighting what he termed “the elimination of home rule.”
Desiderio ended by assuring county residents that “your county is in strong financial health and well positioned to address the issues before us.”
Contact the author, Vince Conti, at vconti@cmcherald.com.