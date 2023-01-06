NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CREST HAVEN - The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners held their annual Reorganization Meeting on Thursday (Jan. 5). Commissioners E. Marie Hayes and Andrew Bulakowski won three-year terms in office last November. Also, the Commissioner Board voted on Commissioner Leonard C. Desiderio to become Director and Hayes to become Vice-Director. The meeting was held at Cape May County Technical High School. 

Commissioner Vice-Director E. Marie Hayes takes her oath from Assemblyman Erik K. Simonsen (R-1st) as her grandson, Vincent Carrano, 10, holds the Bible and granddaughter, Lauren Carrano, watches. Other family members joined her at the ceremony.
Newly elected County Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski takes his oath of office from Michael J. Donohue, Esquire, former New Jersey Superior Court judge, right. The new commissioner had Covid and attended the reorganization by television to adhere to safety protocol. His girlfriend, Michelle, holds the Bible.
Commissioner Director Leonard C. Desiderio, left, takes his oath from Michael J. Donohue, Esquire, former New Jersey Superior Court judge, right. With him, second from left, are his daughter, Carmela Lenny Desiderio, mother, Carmela Desiderio, and wife, Camela Desiderio. On the TV screen is newly sworn Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski.
The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners Director's title passed from Gerald Thornton, right, to Leonard C. Desiderio Jan. 5 at the reorganization meeting at the Cape May County Technical School.

