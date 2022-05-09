Thornton and Desiderio together Final.jpg

From Left: Commissioner Gerald Thornton poses with Commissioner Leonard Desiderio upon receiving their respective awards.

COURT HOUSE – Cape May County Commissioners Leonard Desiderio and Gerald Thornton received awards at the annual New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) conference May 5.

Commissioner Desderio was inducted into the New Jersey County Commissioner Hall of Fame. He is the second Cape May County commissioner to receive this honor, alongside Gerald Thornton.

Commissioner Thornton received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the NJAC. Thornton is the longest serving county official in all of New Jersey. He is the second longest continuously serving county commissioner.

“I have worked over the years to make sure that future County Commissioners would be governing from a position of strength based on the decisions we have been making. I am confident Cape May County will continue to thrive in the years to come,” stated Thornton.

Thornton has announced that he is not seeking reelection and will retire at the end of the year.

 “It is such an honor to serve the great people of Cape May County and this award is a great acknowledgment of the good work we have done over the years,” stated Desiderio upon receiving the award.

Desiderio is also the mayor of Sea Isle City.

