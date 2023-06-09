VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department command structure will change, including the creation of a deputy chief of police position, after an ordinance introduced June 5 becomes effective.
Ordinance 2023-13 will not add a new officer but will convert one of two captain positions into a deputy police chief.
The township code allows the department to have a police chief and “up to two captains.” Currently, Capt. Donald Vanaman is the executive officer, or second in command.
Charles Ryan holds the titles of provisional captain and administrative commander. According to the ordinance, Police Chief Kevin Lewis recommended the restructuring of the current chain of command “in order to provide an additional level of supervision and authority within the department.”
Vanaman said Ryan is technically an acting captain. He said when a vacancy comes up and a test is available, qualified officers could test for the position. He said test scores are good for three years. Vanaman said there wouldlikely bea captain’s exam in the fall.
Vanaman said the position of deputy police chief is not just a position of higher responsibility, but there is an increased level of authority that comes with it.
“When the chief is out, the deputy chief can work with the authority of the chief, especially in a crisis situation – he can make decisions, spend money, and save lives,” Vanaman said.
He said several other departments in Cape May County have opted to have deputy chiefs. Vanaman said it issimilar tohaving a chief of staff who works more closely with the chief and who can attend meetings on behalf of the chief, such as with the mayor or other police departments.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.