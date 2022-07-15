hole dug in sand stock
PETERSBURG – During Upper Township Committee's July 11 meeting, Deputy Mayor Jay Newman, who oversees public safety and is Marmora Volunteer Fire Company's chief, said beach visitors are still digging large holes in the sand despite risks to beach safety.  

“This is a big safety issue; not only tripping and falls occur, but it makes it dangerous for emergency medical vehicles to access accident sites. People have actually died, one recently further up the shore in another county, when these holes collapse.  

"Lifeguards will issue warnings and diggers can be further cited if they don't follow lifeguard instructions. Of preventative actions taken to date by lifeguards, two have involved filling in these holes by lifeguards who are obviously better utilized doing other responsibilities,” explained Newman. 

