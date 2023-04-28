BULKHEAD NORTH END NORTH WILDWOOD

An aerial photograph, featured on the front page of the March 22 Herald, shows the effect and importance of the bulkhead currently installed in the north end of North Wildwood.

 Ted Kingston Photography

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is asking a Superior Court judge to dismiss a counterclaim the City of North Wildwood brought against the state agency, seeking $21 million in damages stemming from a dispute over how to handle storm protection on the seaside resort’s beaches. 

Download PDF BRIEF-ONLY-MOTION-TO-DISMISS.PDF
A brief in support of the DEP's motion to dismiss the case.
Download PDF NORTH-WW-OPPO-TO-DISMISS-BRIEF.PDF
Download PDF SHINN-LTR-04-26-22.PDF

Recommended for you

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments