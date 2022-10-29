Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Headquarters

Wildwood Crest's beach patrol headquarters are seen in the background. The building is getting a big renovation.

WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest was notified by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Oct. 20 that it could make proposed upgrades to the existing Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol headquarters building at the end of Rambler Road. 

