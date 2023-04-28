DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Mayor ZethMatalucciraised the issue of regulating door-to-door sales in the township,as reports of people selling home improvement services were becoming more frequent.
Mataluccisaid door-to-door salesarenot prohibited, but the township has an ordinance that prohibits parking on public roadways as a means of regulating the activity. He said he has been hearingmore and morefrom residents that a company selling replacement windows has been circulating in the township.
Upper Township has beenattemptingto deal with the same matter and held a public hearing April 24 on its Ordinance 009-2023, revising its general ordinances dealing with “hawking or peddling merchandise.”
Upper Township Administrator Gary Demarzo said after the public hearing and vote that the township still needed to decide how it would keep track of who is selling in Upper Township.
He said the township would try tomaintaina “No Knock” list for residents who did not want vendorssolicitingtheir services or products on private property. He said the township wouldattemptto maintain a list, but if it turned out to be too much, the township would have to contract the work to an outside agency.
At the March 13 meeting,DeMarzosaid, “Wehave tocreate a registration and licensing system.It’snice to make these ordinances, but then youhave to maintainthem.”
Upper Township Mayor Jay Newman said by requiring salespeople to be registered with the township, it could require background checks as a way of protecting the public.
Upper Township passed Ordinance 009-2023 after a second reading and public hearing, but the fees related to door-to-door vending will be handled in a separate resolution, which can be changed more easily than with an ordinance.
Dennis Township could consider similar legislation.
