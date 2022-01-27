A,Group,Of,Homeless,Cats,On,The,City,Street,Hunts
DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee adopted an ordinance designed to address the problem of the municipality’s feral cat colonies Jan. 25.  

The language of the ordinance notes its goal is “to effectively and humanely control feral cat populations,” when the cat does not have an owner, has not been vaccinated or is causing a nuisance or disturbance.  

The ordinance also states that no cat owner shall abandon their animal and sets out various fines and penalties if someone is found doing so.  

 

