A 2015 crash on Route 83. Dennis is seeking NJDOT action to prevent accidents on a historically dangerous stretch of road.

DENNISVILLE – At its June 14 meeting, Dennis Township Committee passed a resolution supporting New Jersey Department of Transportation’s (NJDOT) installation of a "no passing zone" along Route 83.  

The municipality has been working on getting this accomplished for a while, given the multiple complaints from residents about the ongoing accidents, many serious, some even fatal, along this stretch of roadway. 

