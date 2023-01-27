DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township Committee, at its Jan. 24 meeting, approved a resolution to submit a grant application to the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for LED lighting installation at the Dennis Township Recreation Center.
Dennis Seeks Grant for LED Lighting at Rec Center
