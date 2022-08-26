DENNISVILLE – At its Aug. 23 meeting, the municipal governing body unanimously approved a resolution for a shared services agreement between the township and the Dennis Board of Education for "armed school security specialists.”
The content of the resolution refers to “the vested interest in preserving the safety of the children” who attend Dennis Township schools.
The shared services agreement says that both the township and the board will incur salary expenses for the specialists.
According to the resolution, the school district requires the services of two specialists with “firearms training, certifications and credentials.”
The township will contribute a one-time payment of $52,000 to the school district to defray a portion of the costs for these services. The district will pay all remaining costs.
Each of the two Dennis schools will have a full-time specialist through June 2023. The district will choose the company to provide these services.
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
