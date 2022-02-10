DT Logo

DENNISVILLE – During Dennis Township Committee's Feb. 8 meeting, Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Jessica Bishop presented an overview of a few noteworthy plus/minus changes projected for this year's budget.  

These include budget decreases for the central dispatcher and higher projected costs for employee group health, emergency medical services and animal control.  

Bishop will present actual 2022 budget figures at an upcoming committee meeting. 

