DT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee, at their regular meeting June 14, passed on second reading an ordinance appropriating $500,000 to be used for the Chestnut Street Park Open Space Improvements project.  

The long-awaited project has been on the drawing board for both funding and implementation for many months, so the news, as announced by Mayor Zeth Matalucci, was welcome to those in attendance 

The improvements include upgrades to the football field and its associated enhancements, such as restrooms, locker rooms, storage facilities, irrigation well, and septic systems, and acquisition and installation of lighting, bleachers, entrance gates, and signage.  

Americans with Disability Act (ADA) compliant playground equipment with safety surface will also be installed, along with a basketball court and a bicycle fix-it station that includes a water fountain, air pump, racks, and bicycle and trail signage. 

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments