DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee introduced a flood damage prevention ordinance March 8, which replaces specific language to be consistent with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) regulations.  

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reviewed the New Jersey model flood damage prevention ordinance and recommended that the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) revise it to ensure that all participating community ordinances in the state are compliant with the NFIP.  

Additionally, FEMA directed that the new model ordinance incorporates the higher state standards found in the Flood Hazard Area Control Act and the Uniform Construction Code.  

Cape May County was selected by the DEP for a mandatory, countywide adoption.  

The position of administrator, who will oversee implementation, is not a new position and will be encumbered by Dennis Township's construction official.  

No new flood maps have been redrawn.  

The ordinance is expected to come up for second reading and possible adoption March 22. 

