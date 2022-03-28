DT Logo

DENNISVILLE – At Dennis Township Committee's March 22 meeting, Chief Financial Officer Jessica Bishop gave a brief presentation regarding the municipality’s $5.4 million 2022 budget 

Mayor Zeth Matalucci focused on the biggest highlight of the budget by noting, “We have good news for residents in that there is no proposed increase in the municipal tax rate.”  

Bishop will provide a complete budget presentation April 19 when it comes up for second reading for public comments and possible adoption. 

