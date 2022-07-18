DT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE – Municipal Engineer Mike Fralinger briefed Dennis Township Committee, at its regular meeting July 12, about updates on requests to County Engineer Robert Church for road improvements in the municipality.  

Updates include Fidler Road, which is awaiting contractor services to install drainage pipes that have been delivered and apron issues that have been addressed, with six more to be finished; Tyler Road maintenance paving with aprons is on schedule; and in the vicinity of King's Highway and Route 49, the 2022 maintenance list is being compiled for late fall scheduling of work to be completed. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments