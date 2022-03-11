DT Logo

DENNISVILLE – Municipal engineer Michael Fralinger reported to Dennis Township Committee that county funding for repaving and road maintenance has been approved. 

The following roads will see improvements by the end of March: Hoffman's Mill Road (C.R. 550 Spur), near the intersection with Belleplain Road, and Fidler Road (C.R. 638), near Dennisville-Petersburg Road (C.R. 610).  

Details of traffic control will be announced soon. 

