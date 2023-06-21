DT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township Committee, June 13, authorized Bond Ordinance 2023-06 to appropriate close to $1 million for various improvements, with nearly half of that coming from the county and state.

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments