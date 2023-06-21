DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township Committee, June 13, authorized Bond Ordinance 2023-06 to appropriate close to $1 million for various improvements, with nearly half of that coming from the county and state.
The bond ordinance appropriates $980,000, which includes $450,000 in grants related to local stormwater recycling projects, and $26,500 for a down payment on the bond.
The largest portion of the bond amount will be applied to the purchase and installation of equipment for Public Works, including a Jet/Vac truck and dump truck with a plow and salt spreader.
The bond appropriates $830,000 for the vehicles, of which $450,000 is the grant amount. The useful life of the bond is 10 years.
The remaining $150,000 will be applied to improvements for township facilities, including the Municipal Hall and amenity improvements, such as bathrooms, entryways, hallways, offices, foundation, meeting rooms, as well as LED lighting, flooring, paint, water fountains, and security measures. The useful life for this portion of the bond is 20 years.
