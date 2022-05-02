DENNIS TOWNSHIP STOCK

DENNISVILLE – Business Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Jessica Bishop presented highlights of the municipality’s $5.4 million 2022 budget, which was adopted by Dennis Township Committee April 26.  

The budget reflects that revenues are up, expenses are down, and the tax rate is unchanged.  

“We continue to minimize as much as possible the burden on our taxpayers through the use of grants and shared services while improving infrastructure,” explained Bishop.

