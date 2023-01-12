Del Haven Road Restoration Work Underway as Water Supply Project Continues

DEL HAVEN - Many Del Haven homeowners who recently received the ability to connect to a fresh water supply now have freshly restored roads as well.
Middle Township is working with the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority to bring fresh water to the bayfront communities of Del Haven and Green Creek, where residents currently use well water. Middle spearheaded the project as an innovative, affordable solution to bring safe drinking water to areas experiencing saltwater intrusion.
The process of providing water connections for nearly 1,000 residents began last summer. The work is in the first of three phases, focusing on the area of Del Haven closest to the Delaware Bay. All Township roads impacted during Phase 1 have been restored. Final paving of the county road and side roads off Route 47 will be completed in early spring.
“This entire project is intended to make Del Haven residents’ lives more convenient. That includes providing easy access to fresh water and restoring roads as quickly as possible,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “We appreciate the partnership of the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority in this important work to improve the quality of life in Del Haven and Green Creek.”
As work continues, Middle has been actively pursuing grants to assist residents with the cost of connecting their internal plumbing to the fresh water supply and disconnecting from their wells. The Township expects to establish financial assistance criteria for income-qualified owner-occupants.
Middle already has shifted $150,000 in existing home rehabilitation grant funds to use for Del Haven/Green Creek assistance, and a request is pending for an additional $400,000 in grant funding.
The Township is still seeking other potential funding sources and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.