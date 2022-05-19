CHRISTOPHER FOX AT PODIUM FILE PHOTO

TRENTON – The state Local Finance Board (LFB) will meet June 8 and a decision will be made then on former West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox’s ethics case, a state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) spokesperson said. 

In 2019, the LFB fined Fox $24,900 for ethics violations after an anonymous complaint was received. The fines were the most ever issued to an elected official, according to the state.  

However, Fox appealed, and a full hearing was held to determine his culpability. Office of Administrative Law Judge Susan Olgiati issued an initial decision March 14, finding Fox was responsible for some, but not all, of the violations. Olgiati reduced the fines to $11,000.  

At the time the violations were issued, Fox was under scrutiny in the tiny borough for his living arrangement with Jacquelyn Ferentz, the town’s police chief. Ferentz had been fired under a prior administration when she was a lower ranking member of the police department. 

While Fox was mayor, she was reinstated, given a raise, and promoted to chief. She settled one lawsuit with the borough and won a $1.7 million verdict in another. While Fox abstained on most official action related to Ferentz, the LFB said he acted unethically by serving as director of public safety and taking other official action related to the police department and his daughter, who is a police officer in the department.  

The case winded its way through the court system and was delayed several times for various reasons, including Covid and a judge change. 

The LFB will get the final say June 8 when it can adopt, reject, or modify the judge’s decision, the DCA spokesperson said. The public can access the meeting through Microsoft Teams. Details will be posted when the agenda becomes available on the LFB’s website.  

Fox said he would accept the judge’s decision and not continue to pursue the case. His lawyer, Michelle Douglass, did not respond to an inquiry about the June LFB meeting. 

