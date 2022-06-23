CAPE-MAY-LOGO

CAPE MAY - The Decatur Street site that long housed The Merion Inn restaurant will now become home to a new venture, the Cricket Club of Cape May.  

The Kulkowitz family, owners of the Mad Batter, purchased the site at 106 Decatur. At a recent meeting of Cape May City Council, the Cricket Club received approval to share the same liquor license as the Mad Batter on Jackson Street. The two establishments back onto each other. 

The new venture is being billed as a Contemporary American style restaurant with a focus on local ingredients. The Decatur Street site is being renovated with a change in decor throughout the restaurant. A new bar will be installed. 

According to its social media posts, the Cricket Club is planning a summer 2022 opening. 

