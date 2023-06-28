Attorney DottieMcCrossenrequests the Upper Township Committee renew the liquor license for her client, the Deauville Inn in Strathmere, saying her client has worked tocomply withconditions placed on the license to curtailmainly noiseat the location. The committee renewed the license by a 5-0 vote.
PETERSBURG – Despite the presence of objectors at the last Upper Township Committee meeting, the governing body voted to renew the liquor license for the Deauville Inn,locatedin Strathmere, after hearing that the businessgenerallycomplieswithstipulations set up in 2021 for renewal of the license.
The agenda for the June 26 committee meeting included a public hearing for the renewal of the liquor license for 201 Willard Liquor LLC, doing business as the Deauville Inn.
Township Solicitor Anthony Monzo informed the committee that there were objectors present at the meeting, including attorney Mike Donio.
Donio represented neighbors who have complained in the past about noise and litter associated with the Deauville Inn. Donio said his only question was whether conditions placed on the license two years ago were still in effect. Assured that they were, Donio said, “Then we have no objection.”
Objections voiced in the past led to the creation of certain restrictions on the liquor license for the Deauville Inn, including, “All music shall be controlled by a sound limiter and shall meet all decibel levels outlined in the ordinance.”
The resolution also limits live music at the Deauville to two sessions over three holiday weekends: Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July weekend, and Labor Day weekend. That includes two live music sessionsoneach of those holiday weekends.
The resolution allows for live music during the shoulder seasons as long as it complies with the ordinance.
Any music, whether live music or DJs, must end at 9:30 p.m. and recorded music may be played until 10 p.m.
Signs reading “No Alcohol”were requiredto be installed at both entrances to the property, saying no alcohol can be carried past a certain point.
There is also a condition that says there will be no septic pumping in the marine before 8 a.m.
The Deauvilleis required tohave free valet parking from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
Monzo said there was a condition that required security guards to be at all doors. A resident who only identified herself as “Dodie” from Strathmere said the conditions placed upon the Deauville Inn’s liquor license renewal werevery helpfuland she has noticed improvement over previous years.
She asked, however, that customers beadvised not to lingerin the parking lot, andthe Deauvilleshould have someone picking up trash on the property.
She also referred to unsafe traffic conditionsregardingon-street parking at the end of the Corson’s Inlet Bridge; however, the committee was reluctant to consider removing parking spaces in the area.
CommitteemanCurtis Corson said to be fair, there are people who carry open alcohol containers in public who did not necessarily come from the Deauville Inn. He also said it was not the only establishment selling alcohol in Strathmere.
Attorney DottieMcCrossen, representing the Deauville Inn, said her client has made an effort to comply with all the requirements placed on its liquor license.
Monzo recommended approving the renewal of the liquor license with all the conditions outlined, saying, “Everyone seems to be OK with it.”
