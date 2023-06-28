Dottie McCrossen

Attorney Dottie McCrossen requests the Upper Township Committee renew the liquor license for her client, the Deauville Inn in Strathmere, saying her client has worked to comply with conditions placed on the license to curtail mainly noise at the location. The committee renewed the license by a 5-0 vote.  

PETERSBURG – Despite the presence of objectors at the last Upper Township Committee meeting, the governing body voted to renew the liquor license for the Deauville Inn, located in Strathmere, after hearing that the business generally complies with stipulations set up in 2021 for renewal of the license. 

