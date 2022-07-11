Deauville Inn - File Photo.jpg

The Deauville Inn in Strathmere.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, during its June 27 meeting, considered the renewal of the liquor license for the Deauville Inn, located in the municipality’s seaside village of Strathmere.  

Lengthy arguments against renewal ensued, as residents put forward a long list of what they said was “ongoing disregard” for state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) regulations, including drinks being served outside the allowed hours, public drunkenness emanating from Deauville service, and drinking outside the location’s premises.  

Legal counsel for the Deauville’s owner refuted the overall accurateness of the complaints and argued that the Deauville is conscientious in addressing any concern as it occurs.  

Resident complaints, which they described as “not going away,” echo ongoing criticisms made at previous committee meetings about the overall operations of the Deauville and others specifically related to ABC violations.  

Ultimately, the committee unanimously voted to approve the renewal of the liquor license with the stipulations that more security is in place and site plan requirements, per the municipal Planning Board, are also respected. 

