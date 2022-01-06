ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding private nonprofit organizations (PNPs) that Jan. 28 is the filing deadline for federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) in New Jersey due to damages caused by the severe winter storm and snowstorm on Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2021.
PNPs located in the counties of Cape May, Morris, Ocean, Sussex and Warren in New Jersey are eligible to apply. Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.
The SBA offers EIDLs to help eligible non-critical PNP organizations meet their working capital needs such as ongoing operating expenses. Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with an interest rate of 2 percent and terms up to 30 years. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.
To be considered for this assistance, PNPs need to apply by the deadline. Applicants may apply online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/sunder SBA declaration # 16944, not for the COVID-19 incident.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov/s/.
Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to submit economic injury applications is Jan. 28, 2022.
