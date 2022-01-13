TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced Jan. 13 that it has disbursed more than $518 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funds to New Jersey residents affected by the Covid pandemic.
The rental relief has been distributed to 58,469 households by DCA’s Division of Housing and Community Resources during the second phase of the State’s Covid Emergency Rental Assistance Program (CVERAP).
Also, DCA announced Jan. 13 that the State of New Jersey has received an additional $42.7 million in federal rental assistance funds that were reallocated by the U.S. Department of Treasury based on DCA’s high performance in distributing the aid to households in need.
DCA is the state agency in charge of administering the federal rental assistance on behalf of the state. In fact, New Jersey was one of only three states to receive reallocated funds from other states in the nation that didn’t use them. The other states were California and New York, and New Jersey received the second highest reallocation among these states.
“Governor Murphy and I are incredibly proud of DCA for reaching this milestone of disbursing over half a billion dollars in rental assistance to people who have been financially impacted by the pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner, in a statement. “The rapid deployment of these funds has led to DCA receiving additional funds to serve more residents who are struggling to pay their rent.”
Of the households that received rental assistance in the second phase of CVERAP, the overwhelming majority – 88 percent – are considered either extremely low-income (less than 30 percent of area median income) or very low-income (less than 50 percent of area median income).
“We are also urging people who are in danger of being evicted from their home to protect themselves by filling out the eviction protection self-certification form offered by the State,” added Lt. Governor Oliver.
The state introduced critical eviction protections for renter households that have experienced economic hardships during the pandemic. To be protected from eviction due to nonpayment of rent from March 2020 through Aug. 31, 2021, tenants must self-certify as to their income for these protections.
To be protected for the months of September 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021, they must self-certify their income and also apply in some way for rental assistance through local, county, and/or state government. To find out more about current eviction protections available and how to self-certify for these protections, people can visit https://covid19.nj.gov/renter.
Applications are currently closed for the Covid Emergency Rental Assistance Program Phase II and the Eviction Prevention Program. DCA will use the additional $42.7 million in federal rental assistance funds received to help more households on the waiting list for the programs.
If people submitted a pre-application for these programs prior to the closing of the application period on December 15, 2021 and are contacted by DCA, they should follow the instructions they are given.
If people have not previously submitted a pre-application for these programs and are in need of help in paying rent arrears or future rent, they may submit a pre-application at https://njdca.onlinepha.com/ to be considered if DCA reopens the application period in the future.
Submitting such a pre-application counts towards applying for rental assistance for the purposes of protection from eviction for nonpayment of rent from September 2021 to December 2021.
In addition to the more than $518 million in rental relief that DCA has disbursed to nearly 58,500 households in the second phase of the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the Department distributed $91.75 million to 15,000 households in the first phase of the program in 2020.