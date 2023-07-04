NJ-DCA-logo-FINAL_small.jpg

TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today (June 26) announced the launch of the Comprehensive Eviction Defense and Diversion (CEDD) program in all court vicinages across the state. Under the program, low-income households at risk of eviction will have access to both legal services and experienced caseworkers, known as resource navigators, for a wrap-around defense against housing displacement. The new CEDD program is an expansion of successful eviction prevention pilot programs that DCA administered in 2021 and 2022.

