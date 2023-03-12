TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) urges New Jersey residents to apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance (LIHWAP) program, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and other utility assistance programs, which are available to help with past-due utility bills. On March 15, the Winter Termination Program (WTP) will end and utility companies can resume shutoffs for nonpayment. The WTP is an annual program that prevents utility and heating shutoffs for eligible customers during the cold, winter months. While the WTP ends on March 15, residents can still apply for utility assistance programs after this date.
DCA Encourages Residents to Apply for Utility Assistance Programs
Utility, Heating Shutoffs for Bill Nonpayment Will Resume After the Winter Termination Program Ends March 15
