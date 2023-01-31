New Jersey Logo

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced today (Jan. 27) that it disbursed more than $480 million in federal and state funding in 2022 to New Jersey residents in need of utility assistance. The utility help was distributed to approximately 288,626 distinct households by DCA’s Division of Housing and Community Resources.

