TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today (July 7) announced the award of $6,452,409 in Small Cities Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to non-entitlement municipalities and counties in New Jersey. The 19 grants are going to 16 municipalities (including Cape May, Dennis Township, Lower Township, Middle Township, Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest) in nine counties. DCA’s Division of Housing and Community Resources receives, distributes, and administers these federal grant funds for the State of New Jersey. 

