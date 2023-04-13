NJ-DCA-logo-FINAL_small.jpg

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Division of Local Government Services (DLGS) today (April 13) announced the award of $25 million in Local Recreation Improvement Grants to counties, municipalities, and school districts across New Jersey to ensure public access to quality outdoor space and recreational facilities. The grants were awarded to 352 local governments (including Avalon, $77,000; Cape May, $70,000; Middle Township, $78,000; Stone Harbor, $78,000; Upper Township School District, $65,000; West Wildwood, $77,000; Wildwood, $78,000; Wildwood Crest, $70,000; and Woodbine, $100,000) after a competitive application process. 

