TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and Office of Information Privacy (OIP) are today announcing that an online portal has launched for all covered and authorized persons to apply to have specific personal information redacted from certain government records and internet postings.
Daniel’s Law was enacted in response to the tragic death of Daniel Anderl, the son of Judge Esther Salas and Mark Anderl. The law prohibits disclosure of the residential addresses of certain persons covered by the law (“Covered Persons”) on websites controlled by state, county, and local government agencies. The community of Covered Persons includes active, formerly active, and retired judicial officers, prosecutors, and members of law enforcement and their immediate family members residing in the same household. The portal can be accessed at: www.danielslaw.nj.gov.
“DCA and OIP are pleased that the Daniel’s Law Portal is now open to help dedicated public servants who live in New Jersey feel safe and protected from harm in their homes,” said Acting Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “Governor Murphy and I are encouraging Covered Persons to visit the Portal and take the necessary steps to protect their information as soon as possible to keep them and their loved ones safe. This action can help prevent the next tragedy.”
Both Covered Persons and Authorized Persons can submit a request through the portal. An Authorized Person is a person who is permitted to request this protection on behalf of a covered person, and includes parents or legal guardians of covered persons as well as other legally designated individuals. DCA and OIP encourage Covered and Authorized Persons to first establish an account on the MyNewJersey website if they do not already have one. They will use their MyNJ log in to access the Portal. While most active Covered Persons already have such accounts, retired or formerly active Covered Persons, and many Authorized Persons, may not.
The OIP was established within DCA under P.L.2021, c.371, signed by Governor Murphy earlier this year, to create and manage the process by which Covered and Authorized persons can register to have a Covered Person’s home address information redacted from certain records and internet postings.
The OIP will be issuing guidelines in the coming months that will inform state, county and local government agencies of the steps they need to follow once a redaction request has been approved by the OIP for a Covered Person.