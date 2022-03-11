Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

WILDWOOD CREST – Mayor Don Cabrera said various departments have made requests for an increase in surveillance cameras on borough property, including parks and public buildings.  

“We have some cameras now, and I think what we're just going to need to kind of wrestle down to the ground is: Who has cameras, where do we need more cameras, who has access to the cameras?” Cabrera said. “I personally think it all should run through the police department.” 

The town is taking action to address the concerns, and a proposal to beef up security will be forthcoming, Police Chief Robert Lloyd said.  

“I have a meeting with (the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office) here in the borough. We're going to do a walkthrough of the borough. We're going to put a plan together,” Lloyd told Borough Commissioners at a March 9 meeting.  

Cabrera also addressed concerns with not having any staff at the front door to borough hall, which he said leads to people wandering around the building. 

“That’s already been discussed,” Lloyd responded. “The moving of certain offices may be in the proposal that’s coming to you.” 

Lloyd said he would have the security proposal ready by April, so the town can address the concerns before summer. 

