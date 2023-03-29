WC-STORY Dogs flex.jpg

Officer Zachary Magnavita is shown with his K-9 partner, Flex, a 2-year-old German shepherd that is now part of the Wildwood Crest Police Department.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Police Department has two new four-legged officers, “Quest” and “Flex.”

WC-STORY DOgsquest 2.jpg

Officer Tyler Lavender is shown with his K-9 partner, Quest, an 18-month-old Czech shepherd that is now part of the Wildwood Crest Police Department.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments