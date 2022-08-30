WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest has received grants to help it install the first electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on 7-Mile Island.
Borough Administrator Connie Mahon announced Aug. 24 that the borough’s grant application for the EV charging stations had received approvals from Atlantic City Electric (ACE) and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU). The NJBPU already approved seven Level 2 chargers to be installed at 6301 Ocean Ave., the site of the old library.
They also approved four fast charging (DCFC) stations, at 8800 New Jersey Ave., where the municipal swimming pool is located, and 5800 Ocean Ave., at the Crest Pier Recreation Center.
Level 2 grants provide up to $7,000 per charger, and DCFC grants provide $75,000 per charger.
“We sent in grant applications to several agencies, including the DEP,” Mahon said, referring to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. “We did receive grants from Atlantic City Electric and the BPU.”
According to Candace Wolmer, ACE senior communications specialist, Wildwood Crest will be utilizing the ACE Public Charging program, which provides funding to cover a portion of the site preparation costs to make ready for installing the charging stations. Public charging stations include the Smart L2 or Level 2 charging ports, which will fully charge most electric vehicles in three to five hours. The DCFC, or fast charging ports, will charge most electric vehicles to 80 percent in 30 minutes or less. Information provided by Wolmer says the grants will cover 50 percent of the site preparation costs for the Level 2 chargers and 90 percent for the fast-charging stations, with an “up to” amount for each.
It is up to the municipality to ensure public access to the chargers and be responsible for making timely repairs. Mahon said the borough has tried to identify the most useful locations for the charging stations.
“We needed to figure where people can spend a half hour or only 15 minutes,” she said.
Commissioner Joseph Schiff asked if the borough would be reimbursed for the power used to charge vehicles. Mahon said vehicle owners will pay for the battery recharge using a credit card, similar to mobile pay to park applications. The software supplier for the payment system will then transfer the charging fees to the borough, which will offset the cost of the electricity.
Information obtained from ACE indicated that one of the requirements is the fast-charging ports must accept multiple forms of payment with a kiosk including a card reader, a business to accept payments at the charging site, or a phone number that enables 24-hour credit card payments without a fee.
Mahon said the numbers are not all in yet. She said her office is still looking to find the total cost of installation after the grant money is factored in.
“Some grants cover the cost of the chargers but not installation,” Mahon said.
All in all, Mahon said the borough is excited to extend this service to residents and visitors to Wildwood Crest.
“More and more people are driving electric vehicles and it is important for us to do our part to accommodate the trend,” she said.
Mayor Don Cabrera said the Crest would have the first EV charging stations on 7-Mile Island.
“There is nowhere on the island where they have a charging station,” he said.
In addition to the grants for charging stations, the borough received $4,000 incentive grants for the purchase of two Chevy Bolts, which are subcompact electric vehicles. Mahon said these vehicles, if acquired, would be used within the confines of 7-Mile Island, perhaps by the construction official, inspectors or perhaps the recreation department.
