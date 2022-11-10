Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WEST WILDWOOD – West Wildwood will not be without a vehicle to plow the borough’s streets this winter after it arranged to purchase two used trucks from Wildwood Crest. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments