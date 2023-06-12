Mahalo 2.jpg

Peter Steck, a planner hired by the Compass Family Resort, a neighboring motel that opposed the Mahalo project, testifies in front of the Wildwood Crest Planning Board. At right is Nicholas Talvacchia, an attorney for the Compass.

 Shay Roddy

WILDWOOD CREST – At a raucous June 7 meeting, the Wildwood Crest Planning Board denied a prominent hotelier’s proposal for a beachfront resort after hearing more than seven hours of testimony over the course of two meetings held in front of standing-room-only crowds.

Mahalo 1.jpg

The Wildwood Crest Planning Board expressed concerns, primarily with an undersized parking arrangement proposed for the hotel. They unanimously denied the Mahalo application at a meeting June 7.
An artist’s rendering depicts what would have been the Mahalo Wildwood Crest, a project proposed by ICONA Resorts Chairman Eustace Mita. Despite the Wildwood Crest Planning Board approving a similar application for the Mahalo that actually sought more relief in 2020, changes caused by the state approval process forced the application back in front of the board in 2023. In a unanimous decision June 7, the Planning Board denied the application.
Mita.jpg

ICONA Resorts Chairman Eustace Mita testifies in front of the Wildwood Crest Planning Board June 7. After the meeting, he said he was “shellshocked” by the board’s decision to deny his Mahalo hotel application.

Reporter

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

