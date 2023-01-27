Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners voted Jan. 25 to reject the lone bid received for the renovation of the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol headquarters on Rambler Road and the beach because the bid exceeded the engineer’s estimate of the cost.

