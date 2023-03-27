Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – The Board of Commissioners answered some questions from the public before passing an ordinance prohibiting people from locking bikes, beach chairs, and other objects to public property March 22.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments