WCPD

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST - A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) on Sunday September 11, 2022 and Monday September 12, 2022, will examine all aspects of the Wildwood Crest Police Department policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services Chief Robert Lloyd announced today.

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments